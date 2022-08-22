Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota and Bradlee Anae each had notable moments in preseason Monday Night Football action.

Mariota, a Saint Louis product, finished 6-for-10 with 132 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He completed six of his first eight passes, including a pair of highlight throws to Kyle Pitts and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Mariota went up top to @kylepitts__ on the first drive… 52 yards!



📺: #ATLvsNYJ on ESPN

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/3fttuL9BM4 pic.twitter.com/WwBsHiQr6E — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Anae, a Kahuku alum, had a strip sack that he returned for a touchdown as the Jets won 24-16.

Additionally for the Jets, Saint Louis alum Nate Herbig saw extensive time at right guard.