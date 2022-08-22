Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota and Bradlee Anae each had notable moments in preseason Monday Night Football action.
Mariota, a Saint Louis product, finished 6-for-10 with 132 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions. He completed six of his first eight passes, including a pair of highlight throws to Kyle Pitts and Olamide Zaccheaus.
Meanwhile, Anae, a Kahuku alum, had a strip sack that he returned for a touchdown as the Jets won 24-16.
Additionally for the Jets, Saint Louis alum Nate Herbig saw extensive time at right guard.