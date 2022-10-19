Hawaii’s Marcus Mariota was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week following his near flawless performance in a win over the 49ers.

The Atlanta Falcons quarterback started the game with 13 consecutive completions, finishing by going 13-of-14 for 129 passing yards, three total touchdowns to go with 50 yards rushing in the 28-14 victory.

The award is the first NFC weekly honor for the Saint Louis graduate but fifth time overall after earning the accolade four times in the AFC as a member of the Tennessee Titans.

According to the NFL, Mariota is only the third player in league history to have at least two touchdown passes, one rushing touchdown, and complete at least 90 percent of his passes (with a minimum of 10 attempts) in a single game.

The Falcons have started the season 3-3, with all three losses coming by a single possession and 11 points total.

The former Heisman Trophy winner out of Oregon and number-2 overall pick in 2015 has completed 61.3 percent of his passes this season for 1,055 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s rushed for 206 yards with three TDs.

Mariota and the Falcons will travel to face the Bengals this Sunday at 7:00am HST, televised in the islands on KHON2.