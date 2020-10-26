Hawaii’s Marcus Kemp catches first pass since 2018 in win for Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp (19) stands on the sideline during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Marcus Kemp continues to be rewarded for his persistence in the NFL.

On Sunday, the former University of Hawaii star and Kansas City Chiefs receiver hauled in an 11-yard pass from Chad Henne during the closing minutes of a 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos. It was his first reception since the 2018 season.

Since entering the league in 2017, Kemp has been an on and off member of the Chiefs. The 2020 season has been no different, as Kemp recorded a tackle in the team’s season opener on Sept. 10 before getting released on Oct. 6. He was then brought back on the practice squad on Oct. 8 before getting elevated to the active roster prior to Sunday’s game.

Marcus Kemp’s history with the Kansas City Chiefs (via Pro Football Referemce)

Kemp missed the 2019 season with a torn ACL but still received a Super Bowl ring. Although he’s been cut twice this season, he’s still been a notable member of the special teams unit for the Chiefs on both coverage and returns, playing in five games so far.

Here are how others with Hawaii ties fared during Week 7 of the 2020 NFL season:

Active roster

Tyson Alualu, defensive lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers (Saint Louis): Alualu registered two total tackles (one solo) in a 27-24 win over the Tennessee Titans as the Steelers improved to 6-0. They are the last undefeated team standing in the league.

Bradlee Anae, defensive end, Dallas Cowboys (Kahuku): Anae was inactive on Sunday against the Washington Football Team. The Cowboys lost 25-3.

DeForest Buckner, defensive tackle, Indianapolis Colts (Punahou): The Colts had a Week 7 bye.

Kamalei Correa, outside linebacker, Jacksonville Jaguars (Saint Louis): Correa had two tackles (one solo) in a 39-29 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ka’imi Fairbairn, kicker, Houston Texans (Punahou): Fairbairn hit two of his three field goal attempts and connected on both of his extra point attempts in a 35-20 loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Alohi Gilman, safety, Los Angeles Chargers (Kahuku): Gilman was not active in the Chargers’ 39-29 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kamu Grugier-Hill, linebacker, Miami Dolphins (Kamehameha): The Dolphins had a Week 7 bye.

Nate Herbig, guard, Philadelphia Eagles (Saint Louis): Herbig started at right guard in a 22-21 win over the New York Giants. At 2-4-1, the Eagles are, remarkably, all alone atop the NFC East standings.

Looks like Nate Herbig is moving to RG to play next to Lane Johnson and Sua Opeta will make his first NFL start at LG



Sua will be 6th lineman to make first NFL regular season Eagles start this year



Eagles 6th different OLine in 7 games this year pic.twitter.com/ZjHnOz5nGm — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) October 22, 2020

Marcus Mariota, quarterback, Las Vegas Raiders (Saint Louis): Sunday was Mariota’s first game on the active roster for the Raiders, although he did not see the field in a 45-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Netane Muti, guard, Denver Broncos (Leilehua): Muti was not active in a 43-16 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rigoberto Sanchez, punter, Colts (University of Hawaii): The Colts were on bye during Week 7.

Tua Tagovailoa, quarterback, Miami Dolphins (Saint Louis): The Dolphins were on bye during Week 7. Come Sunday, Nov. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, Tagovailoa will make his first NFL start against the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is set for 8 a.m. HST.

Jahlani Tavai, linebacker, Detroit Lions (University of Hawaii): Tavai registered four tackles (two solo) in a dramatic 23-22 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Injured reserve

Keith Kirkwood, receiver, Carolina Panthers (University of Hawaii): Kirkwood will be on the injury list for at least three weeks, the Panthers announced.

Isaac Seumalo, offensive lineman, Philadelphia Eagles (born in Hawaii)

COVID-19 reserve

Leo Koloamatangi, offensive lineman, New York Jets (University of Hawaii)

Practice squad

Breiden Fehoko, defensive tackle, Los Angeles Chargers (Farrington)

Trayvon Henderson, safety, Cincinnati Bengals (University of Hawaii)

Hercules Mata’afa, defensive lineman, Minnesota Vikings (Lahainaluna)

Jordan Ta’amu, quarterbacks, Kansas City Chiefs (Pearl City): Ta’amu returned to the practice squad for the Chiefs in preparation for Week 7.

Rookie QB Jordan Ta'amu, who tested positive for COVID-19 more than 2 weeks ago, has returned to the Chiefs' practice squad & did participate with the team today, per the NFL's transaction report. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) October 21, 2020

Manti Te’o, linebacker, Chicago Bears (Punahou): Te’o is back in the NFL after signing with the practice squad for the Bears.

John Ursua, receiver, Seattle Seahawks (University of Hawaii)

JoJo Ward, receiver, Arizona Cardinals (University of Hawaii)