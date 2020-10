LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 26: Manti Te’o #51 of the New Orleans Saints looks on from the sideline during the second half of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on November 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Punahou grad, Manti Te’o, was brought in by the Chicago Bears for a workout on Wednesday, according to NFL Wires & Aaron Wilson.

Bears working out Deone Bucannon, Justin Phillips, Manti Te'o — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 14, 2020

Te’o last played in the NFL in 2019 with the New Orleans Saints, appearing in three games and recording six total tackles. The former 2nd round pick’s last significant playing time came in 2017 in New Orleans when he played in all 16 games, starting in 10, and had 62 tackles.

Chicago brought in Te’o, as well as linebackers, Deonne Bucannon, and Justin Philips.