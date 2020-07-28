Hawaii’s Maki Pitolo to fight Darren Stewart at UFC Fight Night 174 in Las Vegas in August

Hawaii’s heavy-hitting Maki Pitolo will be making his return to the octagon on Aug. 8 at UFC Fight Night 174 in Las Vegas against Darren Stewart.

Pitolo, a Nanakuli native, made quite the statement back on June 6 with a second round TKO finish of Charles Byrd at UFC 250 in Pitolo’s return to the middleweight division.

Stewart, who hails from the United Kingdom, holds a career MMA record of 11-5. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss to Bartosz Fabinski at Cage Warriors 113 on March 20 in Manchester, England.

Pitolo, 29, is 13-5 in his career and 1-1 since earning a UFC contract through an impressive first round TKO victory over Justin Michael Sumter on Dana White’s Contender Series back in July of 2019.

UFC Fight Night 174, which is also known as UFC on ESPN+32, will be held at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas.