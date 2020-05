MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 06: Maki Pitolo of the United States punches Callan Potter of Australia in their Welterweight bout during UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium on October 06, 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Five fights have been confirmed for UFC 250 on June 6, with Makaha’s Maki Pitolo taking on Charles Byrd in a middleweight bout as one of them.

Times, location and fight order for the UFC 250 card has yet to be determined.

Amanda Nunes vs Felicia Spencer official for #UFC250 on June 6. Here are the confirmed fights for that card so far pic.twitter.com/KgjVddrf28 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 10, 2020

Pitolo has a professional record of 13-5. His last fight, which was a scheduled bout against Takashi Sato at UFC Fight Night 168 in Auckland, New Zealand was scratched due to illness on Feb 20.