Hawaii’s Maki Pitolo prepared to counter-punch the peripheral distractions in his return to the UFC this weekend

This Saturday in New Zealand, Makaha’s Maki Pitolo makes his return to the octagon as the heavy-handed welterweight will face Japan’s Takashi Sato on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night 168.

Pitolo, who is a longtime training partner of former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway, will be looking to secure the first UFC victory of his career. Four months ago he made his organization debut in a unanimous decision loss to Callan Potter. When that fight came to an end, Pitolo realized how unprepared he was on what was on the periphery. The UFC 243 showdown in Australia came before 57,000 fans at Marvel Stadium which set a UFC record for attendance.

“It was a big experience, especially with the crowd. It really put it clear where I got to be and how my mind has to be and the type of person I got to be to go out there and get the job done,” Pitolo told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“It’s prepared me well enough to where I can go in there and be sure of myself. I’m always sure of myself when I go in there and I strap up and go to war, but the mindset, the mindset going inside there is a lot stronger than it was when I went out there in October.”

Pitolo called his training camp for this fight ‘beautiful’, from weight to competition, he finds himself confident that he’ll be bringing the best version of “Coconut Bombz” possible and is steadfast on securing what would be his 10th knockout finish of his career.

“I’ve always had confidence in my power. Everyone has seen it, now it’s time to show the world. I got to the UFC because of my ability to finish so that’s what I want to do,” said Pitolo. “Every little fight that I’ve taken, every opportunity that I’ve had to reach for you get where I’m now is definitely the best experience that could have been, and I do feel like I’m in the right place at the right time just to his the starting line at this point in my life.”

In regards to his opponent, Sato will enter the bout 15-3 in his career, with 10 knockouts of his own. In Sato’s most recent UFC appearance, he lost to Belal Muhammad at UFC 242 in September via Submission.

“I’m super excited for this fight. He’s a game opponent, I’m a game opponent, so expect fireworks when we go in there.”

UFC Fight Night prelims are set to get underway on Saturday at 11:00am HST on ESPN+. Pitolo’s bout will be the second on the card.

Kailua’s Tyson Nam (18-10-1) will be fighting fourth on the card in a flyweight bout against 8th-ranked Kai Kara-France (20-8).