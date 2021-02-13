Hawaii’s Maki Pitolo loses to Julian Marquez at UFC 258

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 12: In this handout provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Julian Marquez and Maki Pitolo face off during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on February 12, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Hawaii’s Maki Pitolo lost to Julian Marquez via submission in a middleweight bout at UFC 258 on Saturday evening.

Pitolo (13-8) submitted to Marquez (8-2) via anaconda choke in the third and final round, a devastating loss as it appeared Pitolo won the first two rounds.

The bout between Pitolo and Marquez was the first fight of the main card, which ends with the UFC men’s welterweight title fight between champion Kamaru Usman and Gilbert Burns on ESPN+ pay-per-view.