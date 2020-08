LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 07: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Maki Pitolo and Darren Stewart of England face off during the UFC Fight Night weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 07, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Hawaii’s Maki Pitolo lost to Darren Stewart in a middleweight bout at UFC Fight Night 172 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Pitolo fell via submission after getting locked in a guillotine choke in the first round. He now falls to 13-6 in his MMA career, while Stewart improves to 12-5.

The fight between Pitolo and Stewart was the antepenultimate fight of the main card, which featured a heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Aleksei Oleinik as the main event.