Hawaii’s Louis Smolka will make the walk into the octagon for 15th time in his career this Saturday at UFC Fight Night 183

When Hawaii’s Louis Smolka makes the walk into the octagon on Saturday in Las Vegas, it will serve as the career milestone of his fifteenth appearance in the UFC.

“It means a lot. It’s what I wanted to do since I’ve been a kid and I’m doing it. I’m like really, really doing it. In a way I feel like it’s kind of like it’s on par with the guys that are in the NFL for seven, ten, twelve years or whatever. I’ve been in the game for a long time,” Smolka told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

The Kapolei High School graduate will face off with bantamweight José Alberto Quiñónez (9-4) on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night 183 at UFC APEX where he admits that the excitement of being in the big show has been replaced with the understanding that it’s a lifestyle.

“To be honest it’s become more like this is just what I do, this is my day to day. This is my life. I go out there and I fight people in a cage for money, that’s what I do. That’s my day job. Everyday I work hard, I practice, I sweat, bleed, cry over this and then I go and I fight.”

Smolka, made his UFC debut in 2014 and during two different stints with the organization has gone 7-7 on the sport’s biggest stage with many months spent as a top-15 contender in the flyweight division, which of course has made him a role model for many aspiring mixed martial artist from Hawaii. Something that he has been told more increasingly lately, especially when playing video games online.

“It’s kind of weird, like when I’m playing video games or whatever, my friends are like, bro we were playing with you on the game, I would beat up my litter brother,” Smolka said laughing. “It’s kind of crazy dude. It’s a crazy thing. It took a while for it to really hit.”

Smolka’s most recent appearance in the UFC came in May, when he was submitted by Casey Kenney as part of the UFC on ESPN 9 card. Through the wins and losses, Smolka says that although he’s always learning as a student of the game in regards to the sport, it’s the mental growth with each bout that really stands out as each new fight approaches.

“I still get the butterflies kind of. I still catch myself running through scenarios in my head and kind of freaking out, but I guess it’s just showing my age a little bit because I’ve learned to catch myself doing that. It’s like alright, calm down dude, you’re doing that thing again where you kind of rollercoaster and go up and down, and so I kind of learned to catch myself and I don’t know if it just came with time or what, but I’m starting to kind of, it’s less nerves and now I am starting to just enjoy the process.”

Quinonez is also coming off of a loss, having been knocked out in the opening round against Sean O’Malley at UFC 248 in March.

The bantamweight bout will take part on the preliminary card which will be televised on ESPN+ starting at 11:00am HST.