Kapolei alum Louis Smolka lost to Davey Grant via knockout at UFC Vegas 54 on Saturday evening.

Grant improves to 14-6 in his MMA career, while Smolka falls to 17-9.

The bantamweight bout appeared even through two rounds, but Grant ended the fight in the final round with a calf kick that grounded Smolka followed by a ground and pound knockout.

Saturday was Smolka’s first fight since falling to Vince Morales on Dec. 4, 2021.

The bout between Smolka and Grant was the antepenultimate bout of a card that features a light heavyweight bout between top contenders Jan Blachowicz and Aleksander Rakic as the main event.