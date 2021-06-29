Hawaii’s Louis Smolka forced to withdraw from highly anticipated UFC 264 bout against Sean O’Malley

One of the more highly anticipated bouts featuring Hawaii born fighters in the UFC has been scrapped.

Kapolei’s Louis Smolka was forced to withdraw from his July 10, UFC 264 main card showdown against Sean O’Malley (13-1) due to injury according to his management team.

Smolka’s injury was first reported by Ariel Helwani of BT Sports.

Louis Smolka is out of next weekend’s UFC 264 fight versus Sean O’Malley, sources say. Undisclosed injury. They were scheduled to be on the PPV main card.



UFC is hoping to keep O’Malley on the card, I’m told, but no new opponent locked in yet. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 29, 2021

The bantamweight bout was set up to be Smolka’s most high profile fight in the UFC since he defeated Paddy Holohan in the main event of UFC Fight Night 76 in Dublin, Ireland.

Smolka, at 17-7 has won six of his last eight bouts and was coming off of a second round TKO win over José Alberto Quinonez in December.

O’Malley vs. Smolka was scheduled to be part of the pay-per-view portion of the show at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The trilogy fight between superstars Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor headlines the event.

According to sources, the UFC is currently looking for a replacement to keep the widely popular O’Malley on the card.