Hawaii’s Louis Smolka falls at UFC Vegas 44 via TKO

In his return to the UFC octagon, Hawaii’s Louis Smolka lost to Vince Morales via first-round TKO at UFC Vegas 44 at the Apex.
In was Smolka’s first fight since Dec. 5, 2020.
All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station
Smolka drops to 17-8 in his pro MMA career, while Morales improves to 11-5.
Morales’ TKO occurred with 2:58 remaining in the first round.
The fight between Smolka and Morales kicked off the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 44, which has another bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Rob Font as the main event.