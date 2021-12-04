Hawaii’s Louis Smolka falls at UFC Vegas 44 via TKO

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – DECEMBER 05: In this UFC handout, (R-L) Louis Smolka punches Jose Quinonez of Mexico in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on December 05, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In his return to the UFC octagon, Hawaii’s Louis Smolka lost to Vince Morales via first-round TKO at UFC Vegas 44 at the Apex.

In was Smolka’s first fight since Dec. 5, 2020.

All the latest sports news from Hawaii’s sports station

Smolka drops to 17-8 in his pro MMA career, while Morales improves to 11-5.

Morales’ TKO occurred with 2:58 remaining in the first round.

The fight between Smolka and Morales kicked off the preliminary card of UFC Vegas 44, which has another bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo and Rob Font as the main event.