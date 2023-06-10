University of Hawaii track and field standout Lilian Turban placed fourth in the high jump at the NCAA championships on Saturday, which was hosted by the University of Texas.

Turban jumped 1.87 meters, exceeding her previous personal best of 1.85.

Ball State’s Charity Griffith won with a jump of 1.90.

By virtue of her fourth place finish, Turban became the first UH All-American since 2010 and sixth in program history.

Turban completed her sophomore season and has two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.