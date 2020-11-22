Hawaii’s late rally falls short in 40-32 loss to Boise State

Despite all the uncertainty that the 2020 college football season has brought so far, one thing that hasn’t changed for the University of Hawaii football team is its losing streak to Boise State, which was extended to nine after a 40-32 defeat on Saturday night.

The Broncos (4-1, 4-0 Mountain West) landed in Honolulu around 24 hours before kickoff but it was Hawaii (2-3) that was doomed by another slow start.

The Hawaii defense was spirited out of the gates, forcing consecutive Boise State three-and-outs during the Broncos’ first two offensive possessions. The Rainbow Warriors scored first on Matthew Shipley’s 27-yard field goal with 4:36 remaining in the first quarter, but the Broncos responded with a field goal of their own on Jonah Dalmas’ 32-yarder with 1:13 left in the first period.

Boise State took the lead for good on Dalmas’ 42-yard field goal with 10:09 remaining in the second quarter. Cameron Lockridge intercepted Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier on the Hawaii 27 with 6:20 left in the second quarter, but the Rainbow Warriors couldn’t produce any points out of it.

The Broncos extended their lead to 12-3 with 5:11 remaining in the first half on Khalil Shakir’s 38-yard touchdown reception. On their next possession, the lead was stretched to 19-3 on a trick play from CT Thomas to Khalil Shakir with 54 seconds left in the first half, a lead that carried into the break.

Hawaii scored on its first drive of the second half, capped by a one-yard Calvin Turner run to cut the Boise State lead to 19-9 with 11:09 remaining in the third quarter. It didn’t take long for the Broncos to respond, as Avery Williams returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown.

Williams returned Hawaii’s sixth punt of the day to the UH 26, then the Broncos scored two plays later on Andrew Van Buren’s 11-yard touchdown.

The ‘Bows made the game competitive again on Calvin Turner’s 36-yard touchdown reception and two-point conversion with 5:36 remaining in the third, but the Broncos answered on the next possession with Van Buren’s second 11-yard touchdown of the day to stretch its lead to 40-17 with 3:38 to go in the third.

Hawaii cut the lead to 40-32 with 4:52 remaining on consecutive passing touchdowns by Chevan Cordeiro, but with one timeout remaining, the UH defense was not able to get the ball back one last time as Boise State took three consecutive knees to end the game.

Cordeiro completed 25 of his 48 passes for 258 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also ran the ball 18 times for 90 yards. Turner was Hawaii’s top performer on offense, catching two touchdowns and running for one.

Boise State quarterback Hank Bachmeier completed 21 of his 31 passes for 278 yards, one touchdown and an interception, while Shakir caught 11 passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns.

Jalen Walker and Riley Whimpey each had a game-high eight tackles for Boise State, while former Kahuku star Kekaula Kaniho had five tackles (one for loss) for the Broncos.

Darius Muasau and Cortez Davis each had a team-high seven tackles for Hawaii.

Next up for Hawaii is a home game against 5-0 Nevada at Aloha Stadium on Nov. 28. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be available for purchase on Spectrum pay-per-view.