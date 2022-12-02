University of Hawaii legend and Kamehameha-Hawaii product Kolten Wong has been traded to the Seattle Mariners.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan was the first to report that Wong was being sent from the Milwaukee Brewers to Seattle in exchange for Jesse Winker and Abraham Toro. An additional $1.75 million in cash is also being sent to the Mariners.

Wong, who was selected in the first round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the St. Louis Cardinals, made his MLB debut 2013. He was a member of the Cardinals until signing with the Brewers in 2021.

Wong, who won the National League Gold Glove at second base in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, fills a need at the position for the Mariners. At the plate, he is also coming off a career-high 15 home runs in 2022.

The 2023 season will be Wong’s first season playing in the American League.