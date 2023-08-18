University of Hawaii legend and Kamehameha-Hawaii alumnus Kolten Wong has signed a free agent deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wong, who was released by the Seattle Mariners on Aug. 3, is expected to be assigned to the Oklahoma City Dodgers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Dodgers, although a call-up to shore up a dearth of infielders in Los Angeles could come soon.

At 74-46, the Dodgers are currently the second best team in the National League standings.

Wong, who will be a free agent after the season, hit .165 with two home runs and 19 RBI for the Mariners, having an outlier of a season in multiple offensive categories.