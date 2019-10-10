Hawaii’s Kolten Wong helps lead Cardinals to National League Championship Series with record setting win over Braves

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 09: Kolten Wong #16 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrates after hitting a two-RBI double against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning in game five of the National League Division Series at SunTrust Park on October 09, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The St. Louis Cardinals scored 10 runs for the biggest opening inning in postseason history and dealt the Atlanta Braves another playoff heartbreak with a 13-1 rout in decisive Game 5 of the NL Division Series on Wednesday.

In the win for the Red Birds, Hawaii’s Kolten Wong went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored, and two runs batted in.

Braves broadcast thinks Kolten Wong may rival Ozzie Albies for the Gold Glove @ 2B in the NL #timetofly pic.twitter.com/3mN9AAZlPp — VHS (@VanHicklestein) October 9, 2019

The biggest first inning in MLB playoff history stunned the crowd at SunTrust Park on Wednesday and put the Braves on course to tie a big league record with their 10th straight postseason first-round loss.

Before many fans had reached their seats, the Cardinals were already booking their plans for the NL Championship Series, where they will face either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the Washington Nationals in a best-of-seven set beginning Friday. Those teams were meeting in their own Game 5 at Dodger Stadium. It will be St. Louis’ first NLCS trip since 2014.

For the Braves, it might take a while to get over this debacle.

After pitching seven scoreless innings in a Game 2 win, Mike Foltynewicz retired only one hitter before getting yanked. First baseman Freddie Freeman made a crucial error that might have limited the damage. The Cardinals scored their final run of the inning on a strikeout – a wild pitch in the dirt that skipped away from catcher Brian McCann.

It was Atlanta’s 10th straight postseason round loss since their last victory 18 long years ago, tying the ignominious mark set by the Chicago Cubs between 1908 and 2003.