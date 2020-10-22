Hawaii’s Kolten Wong and Isiah Kiner-Falefa named Gold Glove finalists

Mid-Pacific alum and Texas Rangers third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa, as well as University of Hawaii legend and St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, have both been named Gold Glove finalists for the 2020 MLB season.
Wong, the defending Gold Glove winner at second base in the National League, has been nominated for the award again.
[Latest stories from Hawaii’s Sports Station — KHON2 Sports]
In his first year as the starter at third base for the Rangers, Kiner-Falefa was tied for second place among all MLB defenders with 11 runs saved.
Only three players at each position in each league are named Gold Glove finalists. For the full list of finalists, click here.