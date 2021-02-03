Hawaii’s Kolten Wong agrees to multi-year deal with Milwaukee Brewers

After being a member of the St. Louis Cardinals organization for almost a decade, Kolten Wong is now a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.
According to multiple reports, the former UH legend has reached a two-year, $18 million agreement with the Brewers. The deal also has with a third-year option that would grow the deal to $26 million.
Wong has won the last two National League Gold Gloves at second base. In 2011, Wong was drafted by the Cardinals with the 22nd overall selection of the MLB Draft. He quickly climbed the organizational ladder and joined the major league club in 2013. His 2021 option for $12.5 million was declined, making him an unrestricted free agent.
In signing with the Brewers, the 30-year-old will remain in the NL Central division. At the plate, he’s hit .261 with 202 extra base-hits and 281 runs batted in over his eight-year MLB career. He’s also had a WAR of at least 1.3 in every season since 2015.