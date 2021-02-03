Hawaii’s Kolten Wong agrees to multi-year deal with Milwaukee Brewers

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 01: Kolten Wong #16 of the St. Louis Cardinals returns to the dugout after hitting a two-run homerun duringg the second inning of Game Two of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on October 01, 2020 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

After being a member of the St. Louis Cardinals organization for almost a decade, Kolten Wong is now a member of the Milwaukee Brewers.

According to multiple reports, the former UH legend has reached a two-year, $18 million agreement with the Brewers. The deal also has with a third-year option that would grow the deal to $26 million.

Kolten Wong and the #Brewers have agreed to terms on a multiyear contract, source says. @Ken_Rosenthal was first to report the teams were in serious talks. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 3, 2021

Free-agent second baseman Kolten Wong in agreement with Brewers on two-year, $18M contract with a third-year club option, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 3, 2021

If Brewers exercise Wong’s option, deal will grow to three years, $26M, source says. First with agreement: @JonMorosi. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 3, 2021

Wong has won the last two National League Gold Gloves at second base. In 2011, Wong was drafted by the Cardinals with the 22nd overall selection of the MLB Draft. He quickly climbed the organizational ladder and joined the major league club in 2013. His 2021 option for $12.5 million was declined, making him an unrestricted free agent.

In signing with the Brewers, the 30-year-old will remain in the NL Central division. At the plate, he’s hit .261 with 202 extra base-hits and 281 runs batted in over his eight-year MLB career. He’s also had a WAR of at least 1.3 in every season since 2015.