The second half of the Major League Baseball season will begin on Friday, where Kauai native and former All-Star Kirby Yates is looking to continue his impressive return to form with the Atlanta Braves.

Yates, who was an All-Star with the Padres, has not had a full season since 2019 due to having multiple injuries, as well as Tommy John surgery. After a rough start in April, Yates has bounced back with a 2.98 ERA with 26 strikeouts over 24.2 innings of relief, including a save and five holds since May 1.

According to the seasoned veteran, difficult conversations about his future have sparked this recent resurgence.

“Going through that, my wife will probably tell you that we’ve had conversations that this might be the end of it. And if it is, it’s been a great ride and we’ve been fortunate enough to be on this journey long enough, but neither of us wanted it to end,” Yates told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello.

'I understand what I need to do on a nightly basis to go out there and get guys out' – After shaking off the rust early, #Hawaii’s Kirby Yates is returning to form with Braves https://t.co/FsxcQYENef #MLBHawaii 🤙🏽 @KauaiKirby39 #Kauai #Braves pic.twitter.com/DlTETiIoMS — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) July 14, 2023

“We were both hoping that I could get back to pitching the way I wanted to because all that hard work over the last three years and everything I’ve gone through, it’s not just to get back in the game, it’s about performing at a high level and contributing to a winning team. I hope this second half kind of leads and transitions into that where I’m comfortable enough now. I’ve gotten enough innings under my belt to where I feel like I’m a big league pitcher again. I understand what I need to do on a nightly basis to go out there and get guys out.”

Yates and the Braves, currently baseball’s only team with 60 victories, enter the second half looking to build on their momentum. They return from the All-Star break with a three game series against the Chicago Cubs, which begins on Friday.