Hawaii’s Kirby Yates motivated to prove that he can still be ‘elite’ after reaching deal with Toronto Blue Jays

Hawaii’s Kirby Yates is ready to start a new chapter of his career by heading to Canada.

The former San Diego Padres All-Star closer reached an agreement on a one-year deal has a $5.5 million guarantee, Yates confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello, that also includes $4.5 million in performance bonuses for appearances and awards.

“Very, very excited. I think before this process, even before we started negotiations with the Blue Jays I think there was a mutual attraction for me. I think the team is very exciting and it was something I was definitely attracted to, to go be a part of and I’m very ecstatic that it all worked out,” said Yates.

Yates celebrated his best big league season in 2019 when he led the majors with 41 saves, posting an impressive 1.19 ERA that season in 60 appearances which landed him a 9th place finish in the Cy Young Award race. Just two years later and he’s celebrating an end to a free agency period that was anything but quick. In a text message on Monday shortly after agreeing to the deal, he was quick to say, “I’m glad it’s over.”

“It’s been kind of documented as pretty slow. Here we are a month out, three weeks out for spring training and I just found a home. I would be lying if I said this last week went pretty stressful, it was,” Yates said with a chuckle. “I’m glad it’s over, I think free agency is a lot but the best thing is that when it’s over. I think you can kind of breathe again, you get some clarification on where you’re going and kind of start a new life and start a new chapter in your life. Taking my kids and wife and dogs to Toronto or Florida or wherever we end up. I think we’re all very excited for that.”

In 2020, Yates was hoping to continue his dominant All-Star caliber play for the year prior, but after a long layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he pitched just 4⅓ innings last season before undergoing season-ending surgery in August to remove bone chips from his right elbow. An experience that Yates said he learned a lot from.

“Things can change really quickly. It happens just like that and unfortunately it did for me, but it is what it is. I learned that I still have a drive to be really good. I still think I have a lot to give to this game and that I can still go out there and be elite,” said Yates. “There’s no doubt in my mind that I can still do that at a very, very high level, but you got to go out there and prove it and you got to go out there and do it, so that’s one of those things that I’m kind of locked in on right now and just trying to get healthier and feel good and just go out there and perform. Right now I feel good and everything is kind of starting to line up and that’s all you want in an offseason.”

The Blue Jays roster provides lots for Yates to be excited about. After enjoying the success of the Padres over the last couple of seasons as one of the youngest and most exciting teams in the National League, Yates now heads to the A.L. to join a similarly budding club that has been very active over the last 24 hours.

“It’s very cool because you’re go to a team, a very, very young team that made the playoffs last year that was very exciting and very exciting to watch being on the other side and that’s where that attraction came in and then I agreed to a deal and then when I get off my flight I look and we signed George Springer and it’s like oh, yes. Then now we just locked up Michael Brantley and it’s like wow, alright we’re going, we’re doing this. You just want to be able to go and I want to do my part. I want to help us win every night. I want the ball in my hand at the end of the game and have that responsibility and it’s a very talented group to be able to do that.”

At the time of the interview it was reported that Brantley had reached an agreement with Toronto, but since it has been reported that it was premature and that he and the club remain in negotiations.

Yates has a career 3.54 ERA with 57 saves in 291 appearances over seven major league seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Angels and Padres.