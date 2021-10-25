Hawaii’s Khoury Bethley named Mountain West Conference Defensive Player of the Week for second time this season

For the second time this season, University of Hawai’i safety/linebacker Khoury Bethley was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week after his performance in Saturday’s 48-34 win over New Mexico State.



The senior from Chino, Calif., recorded eight tackles and returned an interception 79 yards for his first career touchdown in the second quarter, which put the Rainbow Warriors ahead by 14 points. Bethley also recorded one tackle-for-loss, one pass breakup, and two quarterback hurries.





Bethley was also honored by the conference following UH’s win over nationally ranked Fresno State in which the senior finished the game with two interceptions, a forced fumble, nine tackles, and a sack. For his efforts, Bethley also earned two national weekly awards.



The award is UH’s third by a defensive player this season. Cornerback Cameron Lockridge received the honor following Hawai’i’s win over the same New Mexico State squad last month.



Other award winners this week include Jordan Mims of Fresno State (offense), Matt Araiza of San Diego State (special teams), and Isaiah Chavez of New Mexico (freshman).

‘Waited my turn and seized the opportunity’ – @HawaiiFootball’s Dedrick Parson leads the offense w/ 225 yards of offense as @KhouryBethley celebrates the return of (some) fans for first time since 2019 • For more #GoBows coverage 👉🏽 https://t.co/H1NVkfO11l • @_Dedrick_ 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/vLsMncHyBs — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) October 25, 2021





The Warriors will travel to Utah State for a match-up with the Mountain Division-leading Aggies, Saturday, Oct. 30 in Logan.