Hawaii’s Khoury Bethley earns second National Player of the Week honor

Sports

by: Hawaii Athletics

Posted: / Updated:

Hawaii defensive back Khoury Bethley (5) during an NCAA football game against UCLA on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

For the second time this week, University of Hawai’i safety Khoury Bethley received a national weekly honor after being selected as the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week.
 
Bethley recorded two interceptions, a forced fumble and nine tackles in UH’s 27-24 upset victory over Fresno State last Saturday. Earlier in the week, the senior was named the Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, a first for a Rainbow Warrior.

Bethley’s first interception came late in the first half with Fresno State driving deep into UH territory. The second pick occurred in the fourth quarter helping set up Hawai’i’s game-tying touchdown. But perhaps his biggest play was a strip sack late in the game, setting up the Rainbow Warriors’ game-winning field goal. 
 
The Chino, Calif., native is tied for the team-lead with 38 tackles, including 29 solo stops. He also has a team-leading 5.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks and had another strip-sack in a Sept. 25 win at New Mexico State that led to a UH touchdown drive.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories