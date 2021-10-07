Hawaii’s Khoury Bethley earns second National Player of the Week honor

For the second time this week, University of Hawai’i safety Khoury Bethley received a national weekly honor after being selected as the Paycom Jim Thorpe Award Player of the Week.



Bethley recorded two interceptions, a forced fumble and nine tackles in UH’s 27-24 upset victory over Fresno State last Saturday. Earlier in the week, the senior was named the Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, a first for a Rainbow Warrior.

Congratulations to our Week 5 Player of the Week, Khoury Bethley! He recorded a team-high 9 tackles, along with 2 interceptions and a forced fumble to set up the Rainbow Warriors game-winning field goal over Fresno State. @Paycom #ThorpeAward pic.twitter.com/lPlUXroRDy — Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (@jimthorpeaward) October 7, 2021

Bethley’s first interception came late in the first half with Fresno State driving deep into UH territory. The second pick occurred in the fourth quarter helping set up Hawai’i’s game-tying touchdown. But perhaps his biggest play was a strip sack late in the game, setting up the Rainbow Warriors’ game-winning field goal.



The Chino, Calif., native is tied for the team-lead with 38 tackles, including 29 solo stops. He also has a team-leading 5.0 tackles-for-loss and 3.0 sacks and had another strip-sack in a Sept. 25 win at New Mexico State that led to a UH touchdown drive.