Hawaii’s Khoury Bethley and Brayden Schager earn Mountain West Conference Player of the Week honors

A pair of University of Hawaii football standouts were honored by the Mountain West Conference on Monday as safety Khoury Bethley was named Defensive Player of the Week and quarterback Brayden Schager was tabbed as Freshman of the Week.

In a 27-24 win over then-No. 18 Fresno State on Saturday, Bethley had a game-high nine tackles, two interceptions and a strip sack that was recovered for a fumble.

Schager, who started in place of the injured Chevan Cordeiro Schager, finished 11-of-27 passing for 116 yards and threw two fourth-quarter touchdowns.

Hawaii (3-3, 1-1 Mountain West) had six takeaways on defense on Saturday, and Bethley was responsible for half of them.

Bethley, who hails from Chino, Calif., is currently listed as a senior. He will be eligible to return in the 2022 season if he so chooses due to the NCAA’s extended eligibility rule during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which didn’t count the 2020 season against a given player’s eligibility clock.

Schager, a true freshman from Dallas, Texas, became the fifth straight UH quarterback to win in his starting debut and the second straight freshman to do so, following Cordeiro in 2018.

The Rainbow Warriors have a bye week before taking on Nevada on the road on Oct. 16. Kickoff between the ‘Bows and Wolf Pack begins at 4:30 HST. The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network as well.