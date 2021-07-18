Hawaii’s Kevin Wong to participate in volleyball coverage at Summer Olympics for third straight games

Hawaii volleyball icon and Punahou alumnus Kevin Wong will be a part of NBC’s Summer Olympics coverage for the third straight games.

After serving as a beach volleyball analyst at the 2012 Games in London and 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro, Wong will once again have his voice heard at the Tokyo Games, which are still being recognized as the 2020 Games despite the one-year delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A three-time indoor All-American during his playing days at UCLA, Wong made the transition to the sands and played in the 2000 Sydney Games for team USA, finishing in fifth with playing partner Rob Heidger.

Wong, who has an extensive career as a player, coach and analyst, remains active in the volleyball community and is cherishing another rare opportunity to be involved in an Olympic sport.

“I think I’m blessed with the opportunity but I also know I just play a small little role,” Wong told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. “It’s the athletes that are the starts, it’s the venue that is the grand stage. My first producer just said, ‘Hey, just talk like you’re talking to a friend on the couch,’ and I might be giving them a pointer here or there, and I still take that role. My role, very small on a grand, grand stage.

“Normal Olympics are a pressure cooker. I think the COVID Olympics where you have another whole year of waiting and you’re not having your same routines, you’re not getting to hang out with your friends and your family, it’s gonna add to the pressure. I think we’re gonna see a blend of some teams playing out of their minds and a lot of teams who just wither because this has been unprecedented and I’m on the edge of my seat seeing who’s who and what shakes out.”