Hawaii’s Kevin Natividad gets second chance at making UFC debut this weekend, but this time with experience of ‘big show’ fight week

One month after being pulled from his UFC debut on the day of the fight, Hawaii’s Kevin Natividad is once again scheduled to enter the octagon this Saturday.

The Ewa Beach native will face-off with Miles John at UFC on ESPN+ 39 in Las Vegas, Nevada as part of the preliminary card.

On September 5, Natividad was forced to withdraw from his scheduled UFC Vegas 9 bout with Brian Kelleher due to a false-positive COVID-19 test, in which all parties involved decided to play it safe despite eventually receiving two negative tests during fight week.

“When I found out that I wasn’t going to fight, I was sitting on my bed and my coach literally walked in and he was on the phone with somebody, and they told me what was going on and that I wasn’t going to fight that night,” Natividad told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.”I didn’t even realize that I had hit the floor. I was just pretty depressed about it honestly. I was so hyped up, and then when I found out I got another one, the UFC booked me again for this weekend, everything just came back”

Natividad was able to find a silver-lining to the experience though. Having gone through an entire UFC fight week, from media obligations to promotional talks, weight-cutting, and even weigh-ins. Getting a week of firsts out of the way has allowed him to remain focused for this Saturday’s bout.

“I never really told a whole lot of people but the first time that I went through it last month, I was actually kind of nervous. Seeing everything, I didn’t know what to expect going through the weigh-ins, especially with all the pictures and media and talking to everybody and al the notifications getting from everybody too. It was kind of nerve wracking to be honest. Just because it was the big show and I almost felt like I couldn’t believe it,” said Natividad.

“This time around I know what to expect and everything just went a lot smoother. It just feels like I’m just about to go into another fight again. This time around I feel a lot more calm and all I got to do now is cut the weight and I get to scrap on Saturday.”

John is coming off the first loss of his career to Mario Bautista via second-round TKO at UFC 247.

Natividad’s bout is currently scheduled to open the preliminary card on Saturday at 10:00am HST and can be viewed on ESPN+.