Hawaii’s Keoni Diggs suffers first career loss by split decision at Bellator 261

Wahiawa’s Keoni Diggs suffered the first loss of his career on Friday, falling to Daniel Weichel by split decision at Bellator 261 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Diggs, who entered the fight at 9-0 lost on the cards 29-28, 28-29, 30-27 in a bout that lived up to the hype of being an exciting matchup with Diggs having his most effective round in the third landing a three punch combination and stunning Weichel late, but it wasn’t enough to get his arm raised.

Weichel, who twice fight for the Bellator featherweight title is currently ranked sixth in the division rankings.