Hawai’i’s Keoni Diggs steps in to face Derek Campos at Bellator 246 next week

Given 10 days notice, Wahiawa’s Keoni Diggs has agreed to face Derek Campos at Bellator 246 in Uncasville, Conn. on Sept. 12.

Diggs will step in for Roger Huerta, who pulled out of the lightweight bout due to an undisclosed injury.

Campos, a longtime Bellator veteran is 20-10 in his MMA career while Diggs is 8-0.

Diggs, 33, of Wahiawa, signed a multi-fight contract with Bellator MMA less than a week after securing a second round submission victory at Bellator 236 in Honolulu in December.

“It means the world. A lot of years of hard work. A lot of years of sacrifice and finally everything is coming into fruition,” Diggs told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello upon his signing with Bellator.

The two will face off during the main card, which is headlined by the Bellator bantamweight title fight between Juan Archuleta and Patchy Mix.

The main card for Bellator 246 will begin at 4:00pm HST and will be streamed via The Bellator App!