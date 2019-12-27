Hawaii’s Keoni Diggs signs multi-fight contract with Bellator MMA

Less than a week after securing a second round submission victory at Bellator 236 in Honolulu, remaining undefeated at 8-0 in his career, Hawaii’s Keoni Diggs realized a professional dream on Friday.

Diggs, 33, of Wahiawa, signed a multi-fight contract with Bellator MMA, as the lightweight joins the roster of one of the biggest promotions in the world.

“It means the world. A lot of years of hard work. A lot of years of sacrifice and finally everything is coming into fruition,” Diggs told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

Así guillotinó, la pasada madrugada, Keoni Diggs a Scott Hao hasta mandarlo a dormir y llevarse la victoria 🐍💤 #Bellator236 pic.twitter.com/sLWX0KVAQT — DAZN España (@DAZN_ES) December 22, 2019

The Hawaii Elite MMA product put pen to paper in the KHON2 Sports Office, making the newest chapter of his pro career official.

“Just stoked you pay back everybody that has been investing in me, like my wife, my family, her family. I just want to give back to everybody. We’re just getting started, but it definitely makes me super, super pumped.”

According to Diggs, who spent five years training in Arizona with the likes of former UFC champion Benson Henderson, the mentality that got him to this point of his career will continue to be the guiding light for his future.

“I really do believe that I’m only undefeated because of how hard I work. I’m not the most confident person, I’m not just born to say that I can do this or that, so during camps getting ready for fights I leave no stone un-turned. It’s everything all the time, so that I can go in there and just let the cards fall where they may, and that’s kind of how I got here,” added Diggs.

Diggs, currently trains with the UFC’s Martin Day, Tyson Nam, and ONE Championship’s Lowen Tynanes among others. He is unsure when the first fight of his contract will be, but feels that the spring would be an ideal time.

There are currently five fighters from Hawaii under active Bellator contracts. Flyweight champion Ilima-Lei Macfarlane, Nainoa Dung, Kona Oliveira, and Ty Gwerder.