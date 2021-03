Hawaii’s Keoni Diggs has pulled out of Bellator 255 for undisclosed reasons, canceling a scheduled bout against Mandel Nallo on April 2.

The bout between Diggs (9-0) and Nallo (7-1) was set to take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn. The promotion is now seeking a replacement to fight Nallo.

Diggs most recently improved to 9-0 for his MMA career with a last-second submission victory over Derek Campos on Sept. 12, 2020.