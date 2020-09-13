Hawaii’s Keoni Diggs improves to 9-0 with submission victory at Bellator 246

Keoni Diggs

Hawaii’s Keoni Diggs improved to 9-0 in his professional MMA career with a submission win over Derek Campos at Bellator 246 in Uncasville, Conn.

Diggs scored the submission via rear-naked choke with one second remaining in the third and final round of the lightweight bout. For Diggs, it was his first career appearance in the main card of a Bellator event.

The main card concludes with the men’s bantamweight title bout between Juan Archuleta and Patchy Mix.

