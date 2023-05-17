The road to Oklahoma City starts this weekend as the NCAA Softball National Championship Tournament gets underway where among the 64 teams in the field are six programs that feature players from the Hawaiian Islands.

A total of seven student athletes who graduated from Hawaii high schools have their eyes set in following the footsteps of former Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo, as the sports all-time home run queen won the last two Women’s College World Series titles which is held annually in OKC.

One player looking to fill the void of Alo’s departure from the tournament is Ole Miss sophomore infielder Keila Kamoku. The Kamehameha graduate batted .291 this season with seven home runs and as the Rebels get ready for the Salt Lake regional, her personal pregame message is simple. Let the spirit of Aloha lead the way.

“I use kind of that sense in like my mindset to drive me to want to keep going. Like even though stuff may get hard and like, competition gets higher and higher and higher, it’s just like, I gotta remember where I come from, like who I stand for my presence, my identity, my family. That’s everything I think about. Whenever it’s always like last man standing or like high competition, high caliber within lots of teams,” Kamoku told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

'My culture is always going to be with me no matter where I go ' – Ahead of NCAA Tournament, #Hawaii's Keila Kamoku has brought the spirit of aloha with her to Ole Miss softball https://t.co/Ly9n3j5bR1 @KSKAthletics @KSNews 🤙🏽 @keilakamoku @OleMissSoftball pic.twitter.com/xoRaTEC9Qp — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) May 18, 2023

“Especially in this NCAA tournament, Like, I know Liliana (Thomas) at LMU, she’s competing too. She’s out there. We’re all we’re all out here just trying to put on a show for our city, man. Wherever I go, my aloha spirit is always going to be with me. My culture is always going to be with me no matter where I go or no matter where anyone from the islands goes.”

PLAYERS FROM HAWAII IN NCAA SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT:

KEILA KAMOKU // OLE MISS // KS-KAPALAMA

LOVEY KEPA’A // GRAND CANYON // LEILEHUA

ALEIA AGBAYANI // CAL // ‘IOLANI

D’ASHA SAIKI // CAL // PUNAHOU

LILLIANA THOMAS // LMU // MARYKNOLL (ASU)

ALYSSA OKADA // LONG ISLAND // PEARL CITY (UT ARLINGTON)

JACKIE KIRKPATRICK // TENNESSEE // MILILANI

