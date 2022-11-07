The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team extended their winning streak to six matches this past weekend and on Monday, Kate Lang was honored as the Big West Conference setter of the week.

Lang, who earned the accolade for the second time this season, dished out 66 assists and 17 digs in victories over Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton. In the win over the Titans, the Sophomore from Texas recorded 29 assists and 11 digs marking as her seventh double-double of the season and 19th of her UH career.

The Rainbow Wahine, who hold a one match lead in the Big West Conference standings at 13-1 will play two matches on the road this week, facing UC San Diego and UC Irvine on Friday and Saturday respectively.