Hawaii’s Kamu Grugier-Hill agrees to free agent deal with Houston Texans

Hawaii’s Kamu Grugier-Hill is Houston bound.

The Kamehameha graduate and linebacker confirmed to KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello on Monday morning that he agreed to terms with the Texans on a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million.

Grugier-Hill spent last season with the Dolphins, recording 28 tackles, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 15 games.

His first four seasons in the NFL came with the Eagles where he was a two-time special teams captain and won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia in 2018.

