Hawaii’s Kamu Grugier-Hill is headed to the desert.

The former Texans linebacker is signing with the Arizona Cardinals according a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The Kamehameha graduate was released by Houston last week at his request after recording 40 tackles in six starts.

Grugier-Hill was in his second season with the Texans and had a team leading 108 tackles, three sacks and an interception in 2021.

The Cardinals are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday in Week 9.