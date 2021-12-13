Hawaii’s Kamu Grugier-Hill placed on COVID-19 reserve list after learning knee injury is ‘not quite as bad’ as first thought

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) runs toward the ball during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

When it comes to Hawaii’s Kamu Grugier-Hill, it was a Monday of good news and bad news for the Texans linebacker.

The good news was that an injury suffered on Sunday is not expected to keep the Kamehameha graduate out for an extended period of time.

In Sunday’s 33-13 loss against the Seahawks, he was carted off the field after suffering a non-contact knee injury.

However, after an initial diagnosis on Monday, the Hawaii native appears to have suffered only a knee sprain, allowing Grugier-Hill to potentially return to action this season.

“The knee is not quite as bad as we thought,” Texans head coach David Culley said. “He’s still day to day.”

Despite the positive news on the status of Grugier-Hill’s injury, the Texans also announced on Monday that the Papakolea native was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list.

The list is designated for players that either tested positive for COVID-19 or who have been in close contact with an infected person.

In his first season with Houston, Grugier-Hill has become a bright spot for the 2-11 Texans this season, tallying 94 tackles and three sacks through the team’s first 13 games. In Week 13, the 27-year-old broke a Texans franchise record with 19 tackles against the Indianapolis Colts.

Grugier-Hill’s standout season comes during a contract year, as the six-year NFL linebacker and 2016 Super Bowl champion will become a free agent at the conclusion of this season.

As for the rest of his 2021 campaign, Grugier-Hill could add one more achievement to his career year – being selected to his first ever NFL Pro Bowl.

The voting process for the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl concludes this Thursday, December 16, as fans can vote for up to six players per position. There are no restrictions on how many times fans can submit an entry.

For 2022 NFL Pro Bowl Voting, click here.

The Texans will look to snap their three-game losing skid this weekend when they travel to Jacksonville for a matchup with the Jaguars.