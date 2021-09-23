Hawaii’s Kamu Grugier-Hill inactive for Texans on Thursday Night Football with knee injury

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) runs onto the field against the Dallas Cowboysduring an NFL Football game in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Coming off of a spectacular showing this past weekend, Texans linebacker, Hawaii’s Kamu Grugier-Hill will not play in Thursday’s game against the Panthers.

The Kamehameha graduate was listed as inactive with a knee injury.

After appearing on Monday’s practice estimate as limited with a knee injury, Grugier-Hill did not practice on Tuesday and Wednesday. Joe Thomas is expected to take on a larger share of snaps at linebacker in Grugier-Hill’s absence.

In Sunday’s loss to Cleveland, Grugier-Hill who played despite not practicing at the end of the week, recorded 9 tackles with three tackles for loss and a sack. The nine tackle effort was second best in his career behind recording 10 tackles against the Cowboys as a member of the Eagles in 2018.

Grugier-Hill agreed to a one-year contract in the offseason with Houston worth up to $3.25 million after posting 28 tackles with the Dolphins last season.