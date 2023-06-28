Former University of Hawaii big man Kamaka Hepa has been signed to the New Orleans Pelicans summer league roster.

The 6-foot-10 sharp-shooting forward, was an All-Big West Honorable Mention in 2023 after averaging 12 points and 7 rebounds per game, recording 5 double-doubles in his senior year.

Hep, who transferred to UH after three year at Texas, is readying himself to fulfill his NBA dream in the summer league. His former coach, Rainbow Warrior Head Coach Eran Ganot, expressed his excitement for the two-time captain.

“He deserves every bit of success that comes his way. He’s very professional. He’s very respectful. He is of the highest character that matters, and I think he’s a late bloomer,” Ganot told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello. “He’s only had two years of playing significant minutes. And so he made a jump and he’s about to make another jump. He already has, I think since the seasons ended, this guy can really shoot.”

He added, “He’s got a great size length, can really extend the floor as well, could shoot a deep ball, knows how to play smart, a vocal leader. I know the feedback I’ve gotten early has been not surprisingly very positive, but I think this is a very wise investment.”

Hepa and the Pelicans will begin their summer league schedule on July 7th against Minnesota.

However, Hepa is not the only player with Hawaii ties to watch out for. Honolulu’s Justice Sueing of Ohio State is participating with the Oklahoma City Thunder. The former Maryknoll student will kick off his summer on July 3rd in Utah.