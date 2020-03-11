Hawaii’s Ka’imi Fairbairn signs four year extension with Texans for a reported $17 million

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Ka’imi Fairbairn of Houston Texans gives his team instructions during the NFL game between Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium on November 03, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

The Houston Texans have signed free agents kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn and tight end Darren Fells to contract extensions.

Fairbairn, a Punahou graduate and Kailua native has been Houston’s kicker for the last three seasons and has made 83.7% of his field goals in that time. In 2018 he led the NFL in both field goals attempted (42) and made (37).

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Texans signed Fairbairn to a four-year, $17.65 million contract with $9 million fully guaranteed, according to league sources not authorized to speak publicly.

Fells set career marks in yards receiving (341), receptions (34) and touchdowns (7) last season in his first year with the Texans. The six-year veteran spent his first three seasons in Arizona before playing one season each with Detroit and Cleveland.

The 33-year-old has 102 receptions for 1,171 yards and 17 touchdowns in his career. He appeared in each game for Houston last season with 14 starts.