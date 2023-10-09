On Monday, Hawaii’s Kai Sallas won the WSL World Longboard title, his first world title in over 20 years of professional surfing.

“I’ve been doing this for so long, and all I can say is finally,” said Sallas in a WSL press release. “I’ve been trying for over 20 years, and to add my name to that list of Hawaiian World Champions is a dream come true. I’m very proud. I want to thank my wife and my kids. They always put up with my moods at contest time, and they’re always here supporting me. They came with me to a lot of the contests this year, thank you.”

Sallas entered Monday’s competition in Malibu, Calif. in second place in the standings before beating fellow Hawaii native Kaniela Stewart in the finals.

“I’m standing next to my sparring partner back home (in Stewart),” said Sallas. “This guy inspires me more than anyone. I believe he’s going to be the greatest longboarder of all time, and I’m going to be in his corner. So to win this against him is better than I ever dreamed.”