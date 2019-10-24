Hawaii’s Kai Kaneshiro Named To FWAA Midseason Freshman All-American Watch List

University of Hawaii defensive back Kai Kaneshiro has been named to the Football Writers Association of America Freshman All-American Team Midseason Watch List, the FWAA announced on Wednesday.

“it’s a blessing. I worked really hard to get to where I am right now, but I haven’t really done much yet to me, so I have to just keep grinding and just keep focus on what is important right now, and that’s the team,” Kaneshiro told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello following practice on Wednesday.

The redshirt freshman out of Saint Louis has played in five games in 2019 and has recorded two interceptions, including a 55-yard return for touchdown against Central Arkansas.

As a true freshman in 2018, Kaneshiro played in four games as a reserve defensive back, recording six tackles against Utah State.

A 2018 graduate of Saint Louis School, Kaneshiro was a two-year letterwinner and starter for the Crusaders at defensive back, helping lead the Saints to back-to-back HHSAA Open Division championships.

Kaneshiro was a finalist for the Cover2 Manti Te’o Award as state defensive player of the year, after recording 17 pass break-ups and one interception as a senior.

The Rainbow Warriors (4-3, 1-2 MWC) return to action on Saturday at New Mexico (2-5, 0-3 MWC). Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00am HST and will be televised in Hawaii on Spectrum Sports Pay-Per-View.