Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III victorious in UFC debut

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 14: In this handout image provided by UFC, (L-R) Opponents Kai Kamaka and Tony Kelley face off during the UFC 252 weigh-in at UFC APEX on August 14, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

In his UFC debut, Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III was victorious at UFC 252 against Tony Kelley in a featherweight bout in Las Vegas.

Kamaka won via unanimous decision, as all three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of the 25-year-old.

Kamaka’s bout was the first fight of the preliminary card, which took place at the UFC Apex. It was a highly intense battle that saw both fighters exchange blows throughout all three rounds.

It has been just two weeks since Kamaka’s most recent fight, a unanimous decision win over Michael Stack at LFA 87 in Sioux Falls. S.D. on July 31.

Kamaka has now extended his winning streak to six, improving to 8-2 overall. Kelley drops to 5-2 overall.

The main event of UFC 252, which airs on ESPN+ pay-per-view, features the UFC heavyweight championship between Daniel Cormier and Stipe Miocic.

Following his win at LFA 87, Kamaka relocated to Las Vegas to take the next step in his MMA career and make himself available on short notice in hopes of landing on a UFC card. Saturday seems to have been a successful first step towards a future in the UFC.