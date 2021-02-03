Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III set for May UFC bout against TJ Brown

Kai Kamaka’s next UFC bout will take place in May against fellow featherweight TJ Brown.
Sources with knowledge of the matchup confirmed to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello that the fight will take place at a time and place to be determined.
Kamaka (8-3) is coming off a loss to Jonathan Pearce via ground and pound on Nov. 28. Kamaka’s UFC debut, which was taken on short notice, netted him a handsome $50,000 bonus after a thrilling win over Tony Kelley on Aug. 15.
Brown (14-8) has lost his two most recent fights. Like Kamaka, he rose through the Legacy Fighting Alliance ranks before getting an opportunity to compete in the UFC.