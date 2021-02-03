Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III set for May UFC bout against TJ Brown

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 28: In this handout image provided by the UFC, Kai Kamaka (L) punches Jonathan Pearce in their featherweight bout during the UFC Fight Night at UFC APEX on November 28, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Kai Kamaka’s next UFC bout will take place in May against fellow featherweight TJ Brown.

Sources with knowledge of the matchup confirmed to KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello that the fight will take place at a time and place to be determined.

#Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III (8-3) has signed to face featherweight TJ Brown (14-8) at #UFC’s TBA May 1st card per sources with knowledge of the matchup #UFCHawaii #HawaiiMMA 🤙🏽 — Rob DeMello (@RobDeMelloKHON) February 4, 2021

Kamaka (8-3) is coming off a loss to Jonathan Pearce via ground and pound on Nov. 28. Kamaka’s UFC debut, which was taken on short notice, netted him a handsome $50,000 bonus after a thrilling win over Tony Kelley on Aug. 15.

Brown (14-8) has lost his two most recent fights. Like Kamaka, he rose through the Legacy Fighting Alliance ranks before getting an opportunity to compete in the UFC.