Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III scored the first knockout victory of his professional career with a finish over Kevin Boehm at Bellator 289 on Friday in Uncasville, Conn.
Kamaka improves to 10-5-1 in his pro MMA career, while Boehm drops to 9-6.
Friday’s featherweight bout was stopped with 2:37 remaining in the third and final round.
Friday’s bout between Kamaka and Boehm was on the preliminary card of Bellator 289, which features a bantamweight bout between Raufeon Stotts and Danny Sabatello as the main event.