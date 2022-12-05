Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III will make his return to action this weekend on the preliminary card of Bellator 289 in Connecticut.

The Kamehameha graduate will face Kevin Boehm on Friday as Kamaka looks to bounce back from a split decision loss in Honolulu eight months ago.

Kamaka, was scheduled for a quick return two months after his most recent bout but had to pull out of that fight with an injury. Although, he was eager to quickly find a new fight timing worked out as he was able to enjoy the recent birth of his fourth child, an experience that he feels has helped level him as a professional.

“I don’t know how much kids it takes you, but my fourth kid I feel like I’m at a different spot, a more mature spot than what I was at going into my last fight,” said Kamaka.

The upcoming bout provides an opportunity for Kamaka to reach a milestone of 10 wins for his career as the 27 year old looks to fight through a string of tough decisions dating back to his time in the UFC. In his last five fights, Kamaka has lost two split decisions, and was dealt a majority draw. Performances that he feels should have been victories.

“The ones that I’m losing are very close or a little confusing to why I lost them so I had to dig deeper on the losses and what could I change? It obviously wasn’t working hard because I always work hard. It obviously wasn’t what I was doing in the gym so I just had to think of what could I change and it’s just fighting from a different perspective. Fighting with all of my skills and not just some of it. Using my strengths, not just the stuff that I like to do.”

Kamaka’s opponent Boehm, had a three fight winning streak snapped with a first round submission loss to Akhmed Magomedov in July.

The preliminary card of Bellator 289 is scheduled to start at 12:00 pm HST and will be available via the Bellator MMA YouTube Channel.