Hawaii’s Kai Kamaka III earns Fight of the Night bonus at UFC 252

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – AUGUST 15: In this handout image provided by UFC, Kai Kamaka (L) punches Tony Kelley in their featherweight bout during the UFC 252 event at UFC APEX on August 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Pearl City’s Kai Kamaka III made quite the first impression in more ways than one at UFC 252 on Saturday.

In his UFC debut, Kamaka was the unanimous decision victor over Tony Kelley in the preliminary card, which took place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Despite it being the first fight of the entire card, it was a barnburner that caught the eyes of the UFC, as both fighters will walk away with $50,000 Fight of the Night bonuses.

The Fight of the Night was not announced until the completion of the card, which ended after Stipe Miocic’s unanimous decision victory over Daniel Cormier in the UFC heavyweight championship.