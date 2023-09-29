Waiakea alumnus Kai Correa made his managerial debut on Friday for the San Francisco Giants in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Correa was named San Francisco’s interim manager earlier in the day when Gabe Kapler was releived of his duties.

Correa joined San Francisco’s coaching staff in 2020 as the team’s bench coach.

Correa played collegiate baseball at the University of Puget Sound, where he also coached for four seasons.

Also in Friday’s contest, Kamehameha-Hawaii alumnus and University of Hawaii legend Kolten Wong made an appearance for the Dodgers as a pinch hitter, flying out to left field.