Hawaii’s Ka’ai Tom selected by Oakland Athletics in MLB Rule 5 Draft

Hawaii’s Ka’ai Tom is on the move in Major League Baseball as the Saint Louis graduate was selected by the Oakland Athletics in Thursday’s Rule 5 MLB Draft.

The 26 year old outfielder was originally a fifth round selection of the Cleveland Indians in the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft from University of Kentucky and has spent his entire pro career up to this point with organization.

The left-handed-hitting outfielder split time between Cleveland’s Double-A and Triple-A affiliates in 2019, posting an average of .290 with 23 home runs and 86 RBIs over 132 games.

Tom, will participate in the 2021 Spring Training with the A’s and is expected to have a great shot at cracking the opening day roster as Oakland entered the off-season in search of outfield depth.

Rule 5 Draft allows clubs without a full 40-man roster to select certain non-40-man roster players from other clubs.

Rule 5 Draft picks are assigned directly to the drafting club’s 26-man roster and must be placed on outright waivers in order to be removed from the 26-man roster in the subsequent season.