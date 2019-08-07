Hawaii’s Ka’ai Tom has ‘Blazed’ through multiple levels of Cleveland Indians organization this season

As rosters at the Major League Baseball level will be expanded at the end of the month, Kaneohe’s Ka’ai Tom is making a strong case for the Cleveland Indians to give him his first taste of the big leagues.

The Saint Louis graduate, who has the full name of Blaze Ka’ai Tom, played college baseball at Kentucky is enjoying a career year at two different levels for the organization.

On July 5, Tom who has played all three outfield positions, was assigned to the Triple-A Columbus Clippers after putting together an All-Star season with the Double-A Akron RubberDucks, where among the honors hauled in was MILB.COM Eastern League Player of the Month in May.

At both levels combined, Tom is hitting .290 with 21 doubles, 10 triples, 16 home runs, and 65 RBIs, becoming the first player since former MLB All-Star Grady Sizemore in 2003 with double digits totals in Doubles, Triples & Homeruns in a MiLB season for Cleveland.

Although the “September call-ups” will be greatly diminished in 2019, as starting this season, teams will expand the roster in September by three to just 28 players, instead of having every player on a team’s 40-man roster eligible like in years past. Even with that rule change that makes a “cup of coffee” late in the season harder to come by, he’s confident that maintaining his focus will pay off.

“You just really got to understand, and for the most part most players do understand that you just got to really hone in on your routines, and everything that you got to do every single day. Those are the things you can control, and of course if you take care of those, you take care of what you can do on the field,” Tom told KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello.

“It’s just about really showing Cleveland, hey, maybe give you the shot to maybe get the September call-up or whatever it may be, but at the same time really just control what you can control, which is my routine, my effort, my attitude, and everything in terms to game play.”

Regardless of what happens late in the season, Tom has high hopes moving forward. Much of that excitement comes from what he knows is possible having watched the many Hawaii born ball players that have helped pave the way in baseball. Today, he finds motivation in being recognized as being from Hawaii. From earning the nickname of ‘The Flyin’ Hawaiian” by fans, to being asked about what it was like to grow up in the islands daily, Tom embraces the support he gets from home.

“I take so much pride in that. It’s awesome to go out there every day, just being from a place that takes pride in where you’re from, and of course I know that I’m representing everyone else back home.”